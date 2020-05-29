Authorities to the Rescue as Woman's Car Won't Stop

GUERNSEY, OHIO — State Highway Patrol released dashcam footage of a heart-racing moment a 20-year-old female driver called into the Washington County Sheriff's Office, claiming her vehicle wouldn't slow down or stop due to mechanical malfunction.

The Facebook post from the 28th of May details the driver on Interstate 77 going at high speeds.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office then connected the panicked woman to the Cambridge Post where a dispatcher attempted to keep her calm, giving suggestions on how to stop her racing vehicle.

In the video, troopers then maneuver into position to warn traffic, and after being given instructions to slowly apply her hand brake, the vehicle slowed to a stop in the median.

With thanks to the calming dispatcher and actions from the highway patrol, the situation ended with no injuries or damage.

