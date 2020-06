Niagara Square scene on Sunday night Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 08:50s - Published 21 minutes ago Niagara Square scene on Sunday night More than a handful were arrested Sunday but it was a much quieter night in Buffalo. 0

