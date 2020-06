Friend defends Martin Gugino as 75-year-old demonstrator remains in the hospital

A man who was with Martin Gugino on Thursday night before the 75-year-old demonstrator was shoved by two Buffalo police officers describes him as "funny and gentle."

SCENE SETTER...THIS IS WHERE THATSHOVE NOW SEENROUND THE WORLDTOOK PLACE.MARTIN GUGINO--A 75YEAR OLD MAN--WASSHOVED TO THEGROUND BY TWOBUFFALO POLICEOFFICERS LASTTHURSDAY.GUGINO'S ALLIES NOWCOMING FORWARD TOMAKE SURE HE'SBEING PORTRAYED ASAN ACTIVIST AND NOTAN ANTAGONIST.HE'S FUNNY ANDGENTLE.

HE'S ALSO ANOLDER WHITE MAN INAMERICA AND KNOWSTHE PRIVILEGES THATCOME ALONG WITHTHAT.THE LATTER OFWHICH IS WHY MARTINGUGINO WAS INNIAGARA SQUARELAST THURSDAYNIGHT...SO SAYSLONGTIMEFRIEND--TERRENCEBISSON.HE'D NEVER SHOUT OROPPOSE SOMEONE.

HEWOULD ASKQUESTIONS IF HETHOUGHT SOMETHINGWAS NOT RIGHT.BISSON SAYS HE METGUGINO AT ADEMONSTRATIONOUTSIDE BUFFALOCITY HALL ABOUT 10YEARS AGO ANDTHEY'VE CONTINUEDVOLUNTEERINGTOGETHER AT THEWESTERN NEW YORKPEACE CENTER.HE'S COMPLETELYTRUSTWORTHY AND OFSUCH A HIGH ETHICALCHARACTER.BUT PROTESTERSWHO WERE OUTSIDEBUFFALO CITY HALLON THURSDAY NIGHT,,WHEN GUGINO WASPUSHED,, AREQUESTIONING HISMOTIVES FOR BEINGTHERE.IN THIS VIDEO POSTEDON FACEBOOK, YOUCAN HEAR SOMEPEOPLE ACCUSESOMEONE OF BEINGTHERE, QUOTE "JUSTFOR FUN" - AS GUGINOCOMES IN AND OUT OFFRAME.<