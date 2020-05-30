Cabinet meet: 'Big decisions' expected as govt completes 1st year of 2nd term| Oneindia News

Fresh positive coronavirus cases in India jump by 8,392 even as India enters phase 1 of massive unlocking exercise; States open up lockdowns with precautions; Railway resumes 200 passenger trains from today in addition to shramik special trains for migrant labourers; 'Historic decisions' expected at crucial cabinet meet to be chaired by PM Modi as govt completes 1st year of second term; Reports say US President was ushered into a bunker as protests against George Floyd's death reached White House and more news
#Unlock1 #Lockdown5 #IndiaCoronavirus #GeorgeFloyd