Cabinet meet: 'Big decisions' expected as govt completes 1st year of 2nd term| Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:27s - Published 10 minutes ago Cabinet meet: 'Big decisions' expected as govt completes 1st year of 2nd term| Oneindia News Fresh positive coronavirus cases in India jump by 8,392 even as India enters phase 1 of massive unlocking exercise; States open up lockdowns with precautions; Railway resumes 200 passenger trains from today in addition to shramik special trains for migrant labourers; 'Historic decisions' expected at crucial cabinet meet to be chaired by PM Modi as govt completes 1st year of second term; Reports say US President was ushered into a bunker as protests against George Floyd's death reached White House and more news #Unlock1 #Lockdown5 #IndiaCoronavirus #GeorgeFloyd 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this CASHMERÉ Just in Historic Decisions" Expected In Cabinet Meet Shortly: Government Sources 2 minutes ago Rishav Sharma RT @indiatvnews: PM Modi to chair crucial cabinet meet as India enters Unlock 1; historic decisions expected | via @indiatvnews #PMModi… 4 minutes ago व्यंग्यबाण RT @akhileshsharma1: "Historic Decisions" Expected In Cabinet Meet Shortly: Government Sources https://t.co/5TEaWB89hM 5 minutes ago India TV PM Modi to chair crucial cabinet meet as India enters Unlock 1; historic decisions expected | via @indiatvnews… https://t.co/l820dqrZNq 5 minutes ago Ab🐾 What's cooking? "Historic Decisions" Expected In Cabinet Meet Shortly: Government Sources 9 minutes ago RAHUL CHAUHAN RT @DilliDurAst: "Historic Decisions" Expected In Cabinet Meet Shortly: Government Sources https://t.co/taXjYbd2HK 15 minutes ago Sanjeev Kamala Prajapati #PMOfIndia"Historic Decisions" Expected In Cabinet Meet Shortly: Government Sources - NDTV https://t.co/jngAVhqo2e 23 minutes ago Muktesh Narula RT @amohit17: खुदेगा पहाड़ और चुहिया भी नहीं निकलेगी 🙄🙄🙄 "Historic Decisions" Expected In Cabinet Meet Shortly: Government Sources https:/… 25 minutes ago