Cabinet meet: 'Big decisions' expected as govt completes 1st year of 2nd term| Oneindia News

Cabinet meet: 'Big decisions' expected as govt completes 1st year of 2nd term| Oneindia News

Cabinet meet: 'Big decisions' expected as govt completes 1st year of 2nd term| Oneindia News

Fresh positive coronavirus cases in India jump by 8,392 even as India enters phase 1 of massive unlocking exercise; States open up lockdowns with precautions; Railway resumes 200 passenger trains from today in addition to shramik special trains for migrant labourers; 'Historic decisions' expected at crucial cabinet meet to be chaired by PM Modi as govt completes 1st year of second term; Reports say US President was ushered into a bunker as protests against George Floyd's death reached White House and more news #Unlock1 #Lockdown5 #IndiaCoronavirus #GeorgeFloyd

Coronavirus: India records single-day jump of 8,380 positive cases in 24-hours| Oneindia News

oronavirus: India records single-day jump of 8,380 positive cases in 24-hours| Oneindia News

As Indian and Chinese troops remain engaged in a tense border standoff, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that the government will not allow India''s pride to be hurt under any..

Air India pilot tests Covid +ve, Delhi-Moscow flight returns midway| Oneindia News

Air India pilot tests Covid +ve, Delhi-Moscow flight returns midway| Oneindia News

Delhi-Moscow flight had to return midway after ground staff realised pilot had tested Covid positive; 2 people at MEA headquarters test positive, contacts asked to go on home quarantine for a..

