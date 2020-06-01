Kali Temple reopens in WB's Siliguri after state govt's relaxations amid COVID-19

All places of worship including temples, churches, mosques and gurudwaras have reopened in West Bengal on June 01.

Kali Temple reopened in WB's Siliguri almost after two months amid Unlock 1.0 of coronavirus pandemic.

Places of worship can be opened with not more than 10 people inside the premises at a time.

Prayers were offered by devotees in Kali Temple.

The temple authority has made all necessary arrangements to combat COVID-19 outbreak.

5501 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in West Bengal so far.