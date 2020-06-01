Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police tear gas Sao Paulo protest, Bolsonaro joins rally against Brazil's top court

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Police tear gas Sao Paulo protest, Bolsonaro joins rally against Brazil's top court

Police tear gas Sao Paulo protest, Bolsonaro joins rally against Brazil's top court

Demonstrations in Sao Paulo became violent on Sunday (May 31) as opponents of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took to the main Paulista avenue to protest against "fascism" and clashed with riot police who intervened to stop them getting close to a rally by supporters of the president.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro joined a rally on horseback as supporters urged the closing of the Supreme Court for investigating the right-wing leader, as one of its justices compared the risks to Brazil's democracy with Hitler's Germany.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The president walked around the rally and shook hands with supporters, wearing no face mask despite its use being mandatory in the capital to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

He then mounted a police horse and trotted past the crowd.

On Saturday (May 30) night, a group of masked backers of Bolsonaro marched to the court carrying torches to call for its closure.

Back in Sao Paulo, Bolsonaro supporters peacefully rallied in the street, while Bolsonaro opponents kept on being pushed back by riot policemen.

Various Bolsonaro opponents were arrested and taken away in police vehicles.



Related news from verified sources

On horseback, Bolsonaro joins protesters against Congress, top court

The Brazilian President has been accused of joining anti-democracy protests in Brasilia, while police...
The Age - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lastkombo

Rowan Van Dijk Brazil: A movement called by Gaviões da Fiel, an organized supporter of Corinthians, to protest against President J… https://t.co/ycs4zZmQF9 10 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Denver Police Fire Tear Gas At Protesters Sunday Night [Video]

Denver Police Fire Tear Gas At Protesters Sunday Night

CBS4 reporter Karen Morfitt was caught in a cloud of tear gas while on air.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:51Published
Tear Gas Used To Disperse Crowd Of Protesters On West 7th Bridge [Video]

Tear Gas Used To Disperse Crowd Of Protesters On West 7th Bridge

Protesters blocked traffic on the West 7th Street bridge in Fort Worth Sunday evening, forcing police to use tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:37Published