SpaceX Crew Dragon Docks At International Space Station
NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 manned rocket docked at the International Space Station on Sunday morning, beginning a new era of commercial space flight.
CBS News correspondent Skyler Henry is at the Kennedy Space Center.
