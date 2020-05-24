Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX Crew Dragon Docks At International Space Station

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:54s - Published
SpaceX Crew Dragon Docks At International Space Station

SpaceX Crew Dragon Docks At International Space Station

NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 manned rocket docked at the International Space Station on Sunday morning, beginning a new era of commercial space flight.

CBS News correspondent Skyler Henry is at the Kennedy Space Center.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Historic SpaceX Capsule 'Endeavour' Docks at The International Space Station

Historic SpaceX Capsule 'Endeavour' Docks at The International Space StationThe historic SpaceX capsule has docked at the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday morning,...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •engadgetcbs4.comNewsyReuters


NASA, SpaceX review clears historic mission for launch next week

Washington DC (UPI) May 22, 2020 NASA and SpaceX cleared next week's historic SpaceX Crew Dragon...
Space Daily - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

First time in history astronauts enter space station from private spacecraft [Video]

First time in history astronauts enter space station from private spacecraft

Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken's SpaceX Dragon capsule pulled up to the International Space Station and docked automatically. It was the first time in human history that a private spacecraft transported..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:22Published
NASA-SpaceX triumph: After successful mission, is space tourism next? | Oneindia News [Video]

NASA-SpaceX triumph: After successful mission, is space tourism next? | Oneindia News

It was a triumph for NASA and SpaceX on Sunday when US astronauts aboard a commercially built spacecraft docked to the International Space Station, marking a first in history. Scientists and space..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:23Published