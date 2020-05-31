Lady Gaga blasts 'racist' Donald Trump
Lady Gaga has branded US president Donald Trump a "fool" and a "racist" and called for big changes.
ET Canada Lady Gaga has called US president Donald Trump a "fool" and a "racist" https://t.co/HCJy1ftCnJ 16 minutes ago
Cynthia Sanders 'Outraged' Lady Gaga Blasts Donald Trump As A 'Fool And A Racist' In George Floyd Post #SmartNews https://t.co/2fukNWcAIq 44 minutes ago
Meg 'Outraged' Lady Gaga Blasts Donald Trump As A 'Fool And A Racist' In George Floyd Post #SmartNews https://t.co/UqqgzGbOyC 52 minutes ago
All4Women.co.za Trump is under a lot of fire following his weekend tweets... https://t.co/Y3ocfDRcpD 1 hour ago
needleworker RT @realTuckFrumper: ‘Outraged’ Lady Gaga Blasts Donald Trump As A ‘Fool And A Racist’ In George Floyd Post https://t.co/TsgIcWfjf1 2 hours ago
Josh Cost #BlackLivesMatter RT @pridenequality: 'Outraged' Lady Gaga Blasts Donald Trump As A 'Fool And A Racist' In George Floyd Post #lesbian https://t.co/XrwjPGmhOQ 2 hours ago
prideandequality 'Outraged' Lady Gaga Blasts Donald Trump As A 'Fool And A Racist' In George Floyd Post #lesbian https://t.co/XrwjPGmhOQ 2 hours ago
Anne Stewart RT @areanna111: Lady Gaga Calls Trump A ‘Fool And A Racist’ In George Floyd Post
https://t.co/ZZ1zFCBWfM 3 hours ago
The student who transforms herself into celebritiesA flick of a make-up brush is all it takes for Manchester student Beth Gallagher to become a dead ringer for anyone from Boris Johnson to Donald Trump or Gordon Ramsay.
Twitter Responds To Trump's Executive Order On Social MediaTwitter responded to President Donald Trump’s executive order on social media. The order threatened penalties against social media companies over allegations of bias against conservatives. According..