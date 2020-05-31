Lady Gaga blasts 'racist' Donald Trump Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:44s - Published 2 hours ago Lady Gaga blasts 'racist' Donald Trump Lady Gaga has branded US president Donald Trump a "fool" and a "racist" and called for big changes. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Lady Gaga joins Beyonce and Billie Eilish in voicing anger at George Floyd death Lady Gaga has slammed President Donald Trump as a “racist” and a “fool” as she expressed her...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this ET Canada Lady Gaga has called US president Donald Trump a "fool" and a "racist" https://t.co/HCJy1ftCnJ 16 minutes ago Cynthia Sanders 'Outraged' Lady Gaga Blasts Donald Trump As A 'Fool And A Racist' In George Floyd Post #SmartNews https://t.co/2fukNWcAIq 44 minutes ago Meg 'Outraged' Lady Gaga Blasts Donald Trump As A 'Fool And A Racist' In George Floyd Post #SmartNews https://t.co/UqqgzGbOyC 52 minutes ago All4Women.co.za Trump is under a lot of fire following his weekend tweets... https://t.co/Y3ocfDRcpD 1 hour ago needleworker RT @realTuckFrumper: ‘Outraged’ Lady Gaga Blasts Donald Trump As A ‘Fool And A Racist’ In George Floyd Post https://t.co/TsgIcWfjf1 2 hours ago Josh Cost #BlackLivesMatter RT @pridenequality: 'Outraged' Lady Gaga Blasts Donald Trump As A 'Fool And A Racist' In George Floyd Post #lesbian https://t.co/XrwjPGmhOQ 2 hours ago prideandequality 'Outraged' Lady Gaga Blasts Donald Trump As A 'Fool And A Racist' In George Floyd Post #lesbian https://t.co/XrwjPGmhOQ 2 hours ago Anne Stewart RT @areanna111: Lady Gaga Calls Trump A ‘Fool And A Racist’ In George Floyd Post https://t.co/ZZ1zFCBWfM 3 hours ago