The Cyber Socialist Barnier points finger at UK ahead of new round of Brexit talks',''They've taken three steps back': Barnier points f… https://t.co/tvo8kRJEHE 21 minutes ago

One News Page 'They've taken three steps back': Barnier points finger at UK ahead of Brexit talks resumption: https://t.co/cwbYV8jnKY #BorisJohnson 28 minutes ago

🇮🇪🇪🇺 Paul Moran 🇮🇪🇪🇺 new NI customs structures avoids a new Irish border or irexit https://t.co/mk0sdA4lfV 46 minutes ago

Ladi Dairo 'They've taken three steps back': Barnier points finger at UK ahead of #Brexit talks resumption https://t.co/ScaP4euu2z 3 hours ago

Hubert Via @euronews: 'They've taken three steps back': Barnier points finger at UK ahead of Brexit talks resumption https://t.co/28QXYCTUTs 3 hours ago

Stephen Cole RT @euronews: Michel Barnier said the UK had to respect the commitments it originally made "to the letter" as talks resume on Tuesday under… 5 hours ago

cybersecurity Via @euronews: 'They've taken three steps back': Barnier points finger at UK ahead of Brexit talks resumption https://t.co/z0OAaPNXMH 5 hours ago