Another Ebola Outbreak Hits the Democratic Republic of the Congo as Country Continues to Battle Coronavirus

Another Ebola Outbreak Hits the Democratic Republic of the Congo as Country Continues to Battle Coronavirus

Another Ebola Outbreak Hits the Democratic Republic of the Congo as Country Continues to Battle Coronavirus

New reports out of the Democratic Republic of the Congo detail a second outbreak of the Ebola virus.

DR Congo declares new Ebola outbreak

DR Congo declares new Ebola outbreak Democratic Republic of Congo declared a new Ebola epidemic on Monday in the western city of Mbandaka,
Ebola: Four dead after new outbreak in Congo

Four people have died from Ebola in a new outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the country's
