J.R.
Smith Attacks Man Who Vandalized His Car at Protest Rally In footage from TMZ, Smith can be seen
punching and kicking a masked man
who was wrecking his vehicle.
The vandal, who Smith said was white, ran off after
being beaten up by the former Cleveland Cavalier.
In a social media video,
the 15-year NBA veteran
explained his actions.
J.R.
Smith, via
social media The 34-year-old added that his vehicle was in
a residential area and was not near any stores.
J.R.
Smith,
via social media According to HuffPost, Smith was at
a protest for the death of George Floyd
in Los Angeles' Fairfax District.
The 'New York Post' adds that
Smith, who is currently unsigned,
has not faced any criminal charges.