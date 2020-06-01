J.R. Smith Attacks Man Who Vandalized His Car at Protest Rally

J.R.

Smith Attacks Man Who Vandalized His Car at Protest Rally In footage from TMZ, Smith can be seen punching and kicking a masked man who was wrecking his vehicle.

The vandal, who Smith said was white, ran off after being beaten up by the former Cleveland Cavalier.

In a social media video, the 15-year NBA veteran explained his actions.

J.R.

Smith, via social media The 34-year-old added that his vehicle was in a residential area and was not near any stores.

J.R.

Smith, via social media According to HuffPost, Smith was at a protest for the death of George Floyd in Los Angeles' Fairfax District.

The 'New York Post' adds that Smith, who is currently unsigned, has not faced any criminal charges.