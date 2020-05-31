Over 400 Arrests In Santa Monica Sunday
The cities of Santa Monica and Beverly Hills – both of which experienced serious looting and violence over the weekend during the George Floyd demonstrations – will again impose curfews Monday.
Protestors and police officers clash in Santa Monica during 'Black Lives Matter' protestProtestors and police in Downtown, Santa Monica, California clash during the 'Black Lives Matters' protest on Sunday (May 31).
Firefighters Work To Put Out Blaze At 4th Street And Santa Monica Blvd. In Santa MonicaFirefighters were on scene working to put out the fire. At this time, it is unclear how the fire started.