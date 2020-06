Top 10 Times Sam Winchester Was the WORST Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:20s - Published 1 hour ago Top 10 Times Sam Winchester Was the WORST All these times Sam Winchester was the WORST are why we’re Team Dean. For this list, we’ll be going over the occasions when Sam Winchester from the TV show “Supernatural” displayed terrible behavior and/or looking at the worst things he’s ever done. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend All these times Sam Winchester was the WORST are why we’re Team Dean. For this list, we’ll be going over the occasions when Sam Winchester from the TV show “Supernatural” displayed terrible behavior and/or looking at the worst things he’s ever done. Our countdown includes lies led to death, left Dean in Purgatory, abandoned Adam, and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources The Inspiration Behind Lisa Jewell's Bestseller The Family Upstairs



New York Times bestselling author Lisa Jewell talks about how a mother in the South of France and a haunting Chelsea mansion inspired her to write this creepy mystery. Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 01:49 Published 5 hours ago Top 10 Most Censored Yu-Gi-Oh! Moments



Turns out the heart of the cards isn't immune to committee! Join Ashley as he counts down the times in Yu-Gi-Oh where the original content was censored for western audiences. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:41 Published 21 hours ago