Princess Diana snuck into staff party

Former royal chef Darren McGrady - who worked for Queen Elizabeth from 1982 to 1993 before moving to Kensington Palace to be the late princess' personal cook - used to DJ at discos for employees and they were all stunned when they had some surprise visitors at one bash at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

