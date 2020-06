Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson once snuck into a party for royal staff at Balmoral in Scotland.



Related videos from verified sources Royal McDonald: Princess Diana's secret McDonald's trips with Prince William and Prince Harry



Many children love the toys that come with the fast-food chain's 'Happy Meals': and it turns out that Prince William and Prince Harry were the same when they were younger! Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:17 Published 2 days ago Prince William pens message of support for Diana Award charity



Prince William pens message of support for Diana Award charity The royal has written a touching letter to the charity - which was set up in honour of his late mother, Princess Diana - to let them know.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:14 Published 2 weeks ago