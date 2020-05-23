Global  

Dr Fauci Says Trump Rarely Talks To The Coronavirus Task Force

Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. top infectious diseases expert said President Trump rarely meets with top public health experts.

Trump had been regularly meeting with experts to discuss the fight against the coronavirus but has stopped those meetings.

According to Business Insider, Dr. Fauci said up until a month ago he met with the president 4 times per week.

Dr. Fauci said; "Certainly my meetings with the president have been dramatically decreased".

President Trump has clashed with public health experts, encouraging unproven or dangerous substances as cures.

The President also refuses to follow public health guidelines and wear a protective mask in public.

Trump walked away from daily coronavirus briefings with health experts after he suggested that disinfectant might be a coronavirus cure.

