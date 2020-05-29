Trump Supports Senator Tom Cotton’s Call For Military Intervention In Riots
President Trump has given his support to Senator Tom Cotton’s call for the US military to intervene in the riots that broke out after the death of George Floyd.
President Trump offers military support to MinneapolisPresident Trump is now weighing in on the Minneapolis protests. He also threatened to call the National Guard in to help deescalate the situation.