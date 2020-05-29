Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Supports Senator Tom Cotton’s Call For Military Intervention In Riots

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Trump Supports Senator Tom Cotton’s Call For Military Intervention In Riots

Trump Supports Senator Tom Cotton’s Call For Military Intervention In Riots

President Trump has given his support to Senator Tom Cotton’s call for the US military to intervene in the riots that broke out after the death of George Floyd.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wobblemouth2

wobblemouth @TomCottonAR Tom Cotton, Senator from Arkansas. There is a reason for all this anger!! Tom is a Trump supporter, an… https://t.co/sCCRZZAwzx 56 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump offers military support to Minneapolis [Video]

President Trump offers military support to Minneapolis

President Trump is now weighing in on the Minneapolis protests. He also threatened to call the National Guard in to help deescalate the situation.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:44Published