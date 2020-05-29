Trump Supports Senator Tom Cotton’s Call For Military Intervention In Riots Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:44s - Published 15 minutes ago Trump Supports Senator Tom Cotton’s Call For Military Intervention In Riots President Trump has given his support to Senator Tom Cotton’s call for the US military to intervene in the riots that broke out after the death of George Floyd. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this wobblemouth @TomCottonAR Tom Cotton, Senator from Arkansas. There is a reason for all this anger!! Tom is a Trump supporter, an… https://t.co/sCCRZZAwzx 56 minutes ago

Related videos from verified sources President Trump offers military support to Minneapolis



President Trump is now weighing in on the Minneapolis protests. He also threatened to call the National Guard in to help deescalate the situation. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:44 Published 3 days ago