Mayor McLean names new police chief

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Monday she is naming Ryan Lee as Chief of the Boise Police Department, effective July 1, 2020.

APPRECIATE YOUJOINING US..... FIRSTUP TONIGHT THE CITYOF BOISE HAS A NEWPOLICE CHIEFRYAN LEE COMESFROM PORTLAND,OREGON WHERE HEHAS NEARLY 20YEARS OFEXPERIENCERANGING FROMPOLICE OFFICER TOASSISTANT CHIEF OFPOLICELEE WAS CHOSENFOR THE POSITIONAFTER A NATIONWIDESEARCH TO REPLACEFORMER CHIEF BILLBONES..

WHOANNOUNCED HISRETIREMENT LASTSEPTEMBERTHE HIRINGPROCESS FOR LEEINCLUDED MULTIPLEPANEL INTERVIEWSWITH PROFESSIONALLAW ENFORCEMENTTEAMS, TWOCOMMUNITYSTAKEHOLDERPANELS AND A POLICEPOLICE DEPARTMENTPANELLEE IS DUE TO BECONFIRMED ON JUNE9 AT THE CITYCOUNCIL MEETINGAND WILL BEGIN HISNEW ROLE ON JULYFIRST