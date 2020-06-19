NAACP PARTNERS WITH PRINCETON POLICE

Look at the multi-county effort.

Nat* in the wake of protests flooding the country-- arising from the audio-waves of chants rippling across the country a new bond in being formed-- right here--in this gibson county town of about 86-hundred people-- the police department includes 17 full time officers-- who patrol the approximately six square mile radius known as princeton... "there are problems it may not be the same is minneapolis may not be the same as georgia may not be the same as houston but there are issues..."

"...and we get complaints obviously from everywhere we get complaints from spencer county we get complaints from mount vernon whether it's about the schools or about a job whether it's about being arrested they thought on fairly we get the complaints."

Community leaders including the chief of police-- the city's mayor-- are joined by reverend gerald arnold-- the president of the evansville and vicinity branch of the n-double- a-cp--to go over their shared principles-- to denounce racial profiling-- and to announce -- steps to heal the ofttimes shattered relationship between minorities and law enforcement-- it's a resolution of shared principals-- many months in the works-- "board of directors for the last couple of years been working on a resolution of understanding and agreement together between the n-double- acp the aclu and the chiefs association..."

"... we brought that back to princeton and for life and for the last several months we've been working on it."

The changes will go into effect immediately... "this isn't this isn't even change this is just progress this is just moving forward and and making sure that every voice is heard."

The calls for justice-- -- won't wait-- or be silenced-- anytime soon-- and those calls-- being answered here in princeton-- resulting in some tangible-- and measurable goals for the city's officers "we want to keep going forward, we want to make progress.

You don't want to look ten years from now, and be like man we probably could have addressed this ten years ago but we sat on our hands."

This policy partnership-- starting small-- in princeton-- but reverend arnold says it will soon spread throughout the area-- he says he will soon be meeting with evansville city leaders-- to build a similar relationship-- he says an announcement on that will be coming soon brian miller 44new