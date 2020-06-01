Green Bay Police enact curfew after protests turn violent
After protestors took criminal actions against law enforcement last night, Green Bay is facing a 9 p.m.
Curfew.
Gov. Cuomo Sets Curfew, Calls For Police ReformNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo has called for a national ban on excessive force by police.
He also set a curfew for New York City following violent protests triggered by George Floyd's death.
The..
Businesses make repairs after vandalismBusinesses have started making repairs after weekend protests turned violent in downtown Green Bay.