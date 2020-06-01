Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Green Bay Police enact curfew after protests turn violent

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Green Bay Police enact curfew after protests turn violent

Green Bay Police enact curfew after protests turn violent

After protestors took criminal actions against law enforcement last night, Green Bay is facing a 9 p.m.

Curfew.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Cuomo Sets Curfew, Calls For Police Reform [Video]

Gov. Cuomo Sets Curfew, Calls For Police Reform

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has called for a national ban on excessive force by police. He also set a curfew for New York City following violent protests triggered by George Floyd's death. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Businesses make repairs after vandalism [Video]

Businesses make repairs after vandalism

Businesses have started making repairs after weekend protests turned violent in downtown Green Bay.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:22Published