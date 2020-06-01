Global  

Independent Autopsy Rules George Floyd's Death a Homicide by 'Asphyxiation'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:07s
Independent Autopsy Rules George Floyd's Death a Homicide by 'Asphyxiation'

Independent Autopsy Rules George Floyd's Death a Homicide by 'Asphyxiation'

Independent Autopsy Rules George Floyd's Death a Homicide by 'Asphyxiation' According to CNN, an independent autopsy was performed on George Floyd's body after the Hennepin County Medical Examiner found "no physical findings" to "support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation." The new autopsy says that Floyd's death was a homicide and that he died of "asphyxiation from sustained pressure." Ben Crump, attorney for the Floyd family, says that Floyd was practically "dead on the scene" after ex-police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck.

Attorney Ben Crump, via CNN Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, but Crump and other supporters say he should be charged with first-degree murder.

Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Baden, via CNN

