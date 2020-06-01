Independent Autopsy Rules
George Floyd's Death a Homicide
by 'Asphyxiation' According to CNN,
an independent autopsy was
performed on George Floyd's body after the Hennepin County Medical Examiner
found "no physical findings" to "support a diagnosis
of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation." The new autopsy says
that Floyd's death was a
homicide and that he died of
"asphyxiation from sustained pressure." Ben Crump, attorney for the Floyd family, says that Floyd
was practically "dead on the scene" after ex-police
officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck.
Attorney Ben Crump,
via CNN Chauvin has since been charged with
third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter,
but Crump and other supporters say he should be
charged with first-degree murder.
Medical Examiner Dr.
Michael Baden, via CNN