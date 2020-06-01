Global  

Independent Autopsy Finds Floyd Died By Strangulation

Two doctors who carried out an independent autopsy of George Floyd have shared their findings.

A Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd's neck for over 8 minutes, resulting in death.

His death last week has triggered nationwide protests, reports Reuters.

The independent doctors hired by the family report he died from asphyxiation, ruling his death a homicide.

The doctors also said Floyd had no underlying medical conditions that contributed to his death.

They both state he was likely dead before he was placed into an ambulance.

This contradicts the initial findings of the official autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

The examiner reported no evidence of traumatic strangulation and has not released the full autopsy report.

