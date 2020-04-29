Boston Business Owners Support Protest, Condemn Destruction
Among the many businesses damaged in Boston Sunday night, some were black-owned.
WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.
MA TV News Boston Business Owners Support Protest, Condemn Destruction - CBS Boston https://t.co/yXL1yQ0eKz 23 minutes ago
Rest In Power RT @merebemps: Businesses on #NewburyStreet in Boston can be rebuilt and fixed. If you can afford rent/real estate in that area you are luc… 12 hours ago
Meredith Businesses on #NewburyStreet in Boston can be rebuilt and fixed. If you can afford rent/real estate in that area yo… https://t.co/NPxnECUyS0 14 hours ago
Boston_USA @jtimberlake @MNFreedomFund Hey Justin... why not start a fund to support the poor small business owners who have… https://t.co/KNph2eNfj3 23 hours ago
Patrick Fandel RT @marty_walsh: As a City, we must support our small businesses as they begin to reopen.
We’re providing $6 million in reopening grants f… 5 days ago
Mayor Marty Walsh As a City, we must support our small businesses as they begin to reopen.
We’re providing $6 million in reopening g… https://t.co/131nU905el 5 days ago
Kim🩸🦷 #WarrenForVP RT @EdMarkey: As a Boston City Councilor and small business owner, @AnnissaForBos has seen the real impact of the pandemic on her community… 6 days ago
Ed Markey As a Boston City Councilor and small business owner, @AnnissaForBos has seen the real impact of the pandemic on her… https://t.co/LfDkVWPbTc 6 days ago
Cleaning up in Boston after night of looting, vandalismBusiness owners are cleaning up after looters smashed through windows, stole products and trashed the stores or restaurants.
Gov. Baker Seeks Ideas From Business Owners On Safely Reopening MassachusettsWBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports business owners wish the governor asked their advice weeks ago.