Boston Business Owners Support Protest, Condemn Destruction

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:07s
Among the many businesses damaged in Boston Sunday night, some were black-owned.

WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

MA_News_Videos

MA TV News Boston Business Owners Support Protest, Condemn Destruction - CBS Boston https://t.co/yXL1yQ0eKz 23 minutes ago

power_rest

Rest In Power RT @merebemps: Businesses on #NewburyStreet in Boston can be rebuilt and fixed. If you can afford rent/real estate in that area you are luc… 12 hours ago

merebemps

Meredith Businesses on #NewburyStreet in Boston can be rebuilt and fixed. If you can afford rent/real estate in that area yo… https://t.co/NPxnECUyS0 14 hours ago

Boston_Smiles

Boston_USA @jtimberlake @MNFreedomFund Hey Justin... why not start a fund to support the poor small business owners who have… https://t.co/KNph2eNfj3 23 hours ago

ONSdorchester

Patrick Fandel RT @marty_walsh: As a City, we must support our small businesses as they begin to reopen. We’re providing $6 million in reopening grants f… 5 days ago

marty_walsh

Mayor Marty Walsh As a City, we must support our small businesses as they begin to reopen. We’re providing $6 million in reopening g… https://t.co/131nU905el 5 days ago

Jlux6b

Kim🩸🦷 #WarrenForVP RT @EdMarkey: As a Boston City Councilor and small business owner, @AnnissaForBos has seen the real impact of the pandemic on her community… 6 days ago

EdMarkey

Ed Markey As a Boston City Councilor and small business owner, @AnnissaForBos has seen the real impact of the pandemic on her… https://t.co/LfDkVWPbTc 6 days ago


Cleaning up in Boston after night of looting, vandalism [Video]

Cleaning up in Boston after night of looting, vandalism

Business owners are cleaning up after looters smashed through windows, stole products and trashed the stores or restaurants.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:47
Gov. Baker Seeks Ideas From Business Owners On Safely Reopening Massachusetts [Video]

Gov. Baker Seeks Ideas From Business Owners On Safely Reopening Massachusetts

WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports business owners wish the governor asked their advice weeks ago.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:14