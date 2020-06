'Let's Start A Riot,' Man Now Facing Charges Said Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:12s - Published 19 hours ago 'Let's Start A Riot,' Man Now Facing Charges Said Matthew Lee Rupert was arrested in Chicago Sunday after he traveled to Minneapolis last week with several explosive devices, which, federal agents say, he passed out to other protesters there. Police say he had returned from Minnesota over the weekend and was planning to participate in civil unrest in Chicago. CBS 2's Jim Williams reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Joan Langley RT @ladyhaja: These protesters in Seattle are literally chanting “we don’t see no riot here, take off your riot gear” & doing nothing else… 2 seconds ago thatguyjt RT @Not_Yves: One thing about the French they will start a riot. 2 seconds ago Lexi Ingram 🗽 RT @EliseSchmelzer: NEW: Denver police officer who wrote "Let's start a riot" as a caption to a photo of himself in riot gear has been fire… 4 seconds ago 𝕊𝕀𝔻 🇨🇦📎⚖ RT @DenverChannel: Denver police officer Thomas McClay has been fired after posting a photo on Instagram that showed himself and two other… 6 seconds ago David Menschel RT @KellyCBS4: #BREAKING: Thomas McClay, the @DenverPolice officer who posted a picture of himself & two others wearing riot gear with the… 6 seconds ago Blue Wave Dave RT @denverpost: BREAKING: A Denver police officer was fired for writing “Let’s start a riot” as a caption to a photo he posted on social me… 8 seconds ago black identity extremist 🇿🇼 RT @Not_Yves: One thing about the French they will start a riot. https://t.co/RhoIXWmxny 13 seconds ago Icecream&sex RT @EstebanHRZ: JUST IN: Denver police has fired a cop who wrote "Let's start a riot" on his personal Instagram. Police said Officer Thomas… 16 seconds ago