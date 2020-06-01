Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pastor, Church Members Want To Clean Up, But Looting Continues

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:16s - Published
Pastor, Church Members Want To Clean Up, But Looting Continues

Pastor, Church Members Want To Clean Up, But Looting Continues

Pastor John Hannah of the New Life Covenant Church is frustrated that looting continued for a second day on Sunday.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

ChurchTechToday

ChurchTechToday.com Churches that want to deeply engage with their members and grow their generosity have to know how their congregants… https://t.co/b5dQ2PGi8o 11 hours ago

John051599

JohnEck943 @Pastor_Gabe I have family members entrenched in seeker mega church. Very tribal, they don’t even want to talk scri… https://t.co/KbrYSgAf1q 21 hours ago

Foreign_doll254

✨Karen✨ To my people who are still on the fence on leaving “plantation highlands” please run! You can forgive the man but d… https://t.co/NsjlEdqdrB 1 day ago

sanmi971

Asuncion Arias RT @cbschicago: South Side Pastor, Church Members Want To Clean Up, But Looting Not Over https://t.co/Gkia3u5HBy https://t.co/cIzVzGWWBQ 2 days ago

cbschicago

CBS Chicago South Side Pastor, Church Members Want To Clean Up, But Looting Not Over https://t.co/Gkia3u5HBy https://t.co/cIzVzGWWBQ 2 days ago

cbschicago

CBS Chicago South Side Pastor, Church Members Want To Clean Up, But Looting Not Over https://t.co/oPMjDPJ3ca https://t.co/FdDUTvKG2k 2 days ago

mhizvvn

mhizvvn I don't get.. why will the pastor want his church to trend for a bad reason? Coz he will surely loose members than… https://t.co/meMsmgmx3A 2 days ago

RSepeta

Doctor Synth RT @cbschicago: South Side Pastor, Church Members Want To Clean Up, But Looting Not Over https://t.co/b3osC2Q5W0 https://t.co/4XB1c1UOC2 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Interview with Pastor Portia Cavitt of Clair Memorial United Methodist Church [Video]

Interview with Pastor Portia Cavitt of Clair Memorial United Methodist Church

Interview with Pastor Portia Cavitt of Clair Memorial United Methodist Church

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 12:34Published
Local pastor encourages unity after protests [Video]

Local pastor encourages unity after protests

Pastor Miles McPherson with The Rock Church is hoping San Diego and the nation come together following days of unrest and protests.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:56Published