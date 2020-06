Black Lives Matter Protest in Boise

TODAY... A SMALLERGROUP OFPROTESTORSDEMONSTRATEDTHROUGHOUT THEDAY."PLEASE OFFICER ICAN'T BREATHE.

ICAN'T BREATHE!"THE EXTINCTIONREBELLION YOUTHSPOKE WITHPHOTOJOURNALISTDOUG LOCKSMITH."WE WERE ACTUALLYPLANNING A CLIMATEPROTEST TODAY.

WEHAVE BEEN PLANNINGIT FOR TWO WEEKSBUT BECAUSE OFGEORGE FLOYD ANDTHE NARRATIVEAROUND POLICEBRUTALITY AND HOWAWFUL EVERYTHINGHAS BEEN LATELY,WE THOUGHT IT WASMORE IMPORTANT TOSTAND IN SOLIDARITY.THE WORLD FEELSLIKE IT'S ENDINGRIGHT NOW.

THERE ISSO MUCH NEWS.THERE IS SO MUCHGOING ON.

IT'S TIMEFOR GROUPS FROMALL OVER TO SHOWUP FOR CHANGE ANDTO SHOW UP FORREVOLUTION ANDHOPEFULLY, WE SEETHAT CHANGE ANDSOMETHING REALLYPOWERFUL COMESOUT OF THIS.BECAUSE OF COVIDWE DIDN'T WANTPEOPLE TO ACTUALLYSHOW UP.

OFCOURSE, THERE AREPEOPLE SHOWING UPAND THAT'S AMAZINGTO BUT WE WANTEDTO GIVE PEOPLE ANOPTION TO INSTEADOF SHOWING UP TODONATE A PAIR OFSHOES.

THESESHOES ALLREPRESENT PEOPLEWHO WANT TO BEHERE BUT CAN'TBECAUSE THEY ARETRYING TO PROTECTTHEMSELVES ANDFAMILIES AND I THINKIT'S BEAUTIFULIMAGERY.

I THINK IT'SCOOL.

WE ARE GOINGTO DONATE A LOT OFTHEM TO THEINTERFAITHSANCTUARY ANDTHERE IS A COUPLEWE WILL GIVE TO THEIDAHO YOUTH RANCH.I THINK EVERYONEHAS GOT TO SHOWUP!

SHOWING UP IS ABIG PART OF IT AND IJUST DON'T MEANPHYSICALLY OFCOURSE.

IT MEANSDONATING ANDSUPPORTING ANDREALLY BEINGPRESENT AND TAKINGTHIS AS A MOMENT TOMOURN AND TO THINKAND A EXTINCTIONREBELLION YOUTH