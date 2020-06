Movement is allowed for only essential service providers and people with e-passes.



Related videos from verified sources 'Was stuck for over 2 months': Delhi migrant finally heads home after non-AC trains resume



Several passengers were seen at Old Delhi Railway Station in the national capital on June 01 amid Unlock 1 of coronavirus pandemic. The Indian Railways has started operations of 200 non-AC passenger.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:53 Published 22 hours ago Delhi seals border for 1 week, all shops permitted to open, no odd-even | Oneindia News



Arvind Kejriwal announced Delhi will seal its borders for one week, will open on citizens' suggestion; PM Modi says violence against Corona warriors will not be tolerated; Monsoon makes timely onset.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:12 Published 23 hours ago