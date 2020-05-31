Unlock 1: Vehicular traffic eases at Delhi-Gurugram road after Haryana reopens border

Haryana Government has allowed inter-state and inter-district travel from Gurugram-Delhi border from June 01.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on May 31, after the centre issued guidelines allowing inter-state and intra-state movement of goods and persons.

Earlier, state Home Minister Anil Vij announced sealing of Delhi-Haryana border due to coronavirus pandemic.

The central government is opening up economic activities across country in phased manner with Unlock 1 being in place currently.

No economic activity will resume in containment zones except essential services.