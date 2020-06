Trump vows to deploy troops Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:39s - Published 1 hour ago Trump vows to deploy troops Trump vows to deploy troops to states to stop protests over death of George Floyd. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WHITE HOUSE...AS PROTESTERS GATHER INWASHINGTON, D-C.AS WE SPEAK, I AM DISPATCHINGTHOUSANDS AND THOUSANDS OFHEAVILY ARMED SOLDIERS,MILITARY PERSONNEL, AND LAWENFORCEMENT OFFICERS TO STOPTHE RIOTING, LOOTING,VANDALISM, ASSAULTS, AND THEWANTON DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY.THE PRESIDENT IS ALSO URGINGGOVERNORS....TO BECOME "DOMINANT"AND DEPLOY.....THE NATIONAL GUARD TO HANDLEPROTESTERS..AFTER HIS ADDRESS...THE PRESIDENT ALSO VISITED THECHURCH....THAT WAS BURNED DOWN....NEXT TO THE WHITE HOUSE.AND RIGHT NOW..THOUSANDS OF VOICES...ARE STILL DEMANDING TO BE





Related news from verified sources George Floyd death: Trump vows to send in troops to end unrest The president threatens to deploy the army as protests rage over the death of a black man in custody.

BBC News - Published 4 hours ago







You Might Like