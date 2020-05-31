Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Robert Pattinson found 'Tenet' to be an incredibly complicated movie

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Robert Pattinson found 'Tenet' to be an incredibly complicated movie

Robert Pattinson found 'Tenet' to be an incredibly complicated movie

Robert Pattinson has admitted that even he struggled to understand the plot of his mysterious new movie Tenet.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Robert Pattinson Had Absolutely No Idea What Was Happening in 'Tenet' While Filming

Robert Pattinson was like all of us and didn’t understand what his upcoming movie, Tenet, was all...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarvelDCHotNews

MarvelDCMovieNews RT @jobloheroes: Robert Pattinson says he found out he would be Batman on first day of Tenet https://t.co/JHm0GFkMEg https://t.co/1nvld20Rzx 11 hours ago

jobloheroes

Geek Movie News Robert Pattinson says he found out he would be Batman on first day of Tenet https://t.co/JHm0GFkMEg https://t.co/1nvld20Rzx 11 hours ago

MohitHaram2049

Mohit Haram RT @ComicBookNOW: THE BATMAN's ROBERT PATTINSON Reveals What He Was Doing When he Found Out About the Role! https://t.co/V7L2Vfq0Ub https:/… 20 hours ago

YahooMoviesUK

Yahoo Movies UK Robert Pattinson found out he was ‘Batman’ on the first day of ‘Tenet’ https://t.co/zlWkDnXeMX 2 days ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Robert Pattinson Found Out About ‘Batman’ Casting On First Day Of Filming ‘Tenet’ https://t.co/BJpBlEO4N0 2 days ago

PattinsonPlaza

Robert Pattins Plaza Robert Pattinson Found Out About ‘Batman’ Casting On First Day Of Filming ‘Tenet’ - International Business Times https://t.co/dVeADXkobQ 2 days ago

neferetproduct

neferetproduction RT @YahooMoviesUK: Robert Pattinson found out he was ‘Batman’ on the first day of ‘Tenet’ https://t.co/zlWkDoePEv 3 days ago

PattinsonPlaza

Robert Pattins Plaza Robert Pattinson found out he was ‘Batman’ on the first day of ‘Tenet’ - Yahoo Sports https://t.co/SZopgPcXJk 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

TENET [Video]

TENET

From Director Christopher Nolan. #TENET, coming to theaters 7.17.20. Watch the new TV spot now. Cast: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published
'Tenet' Trailer 2 [Video]

'Tenet' Trailer 2

Tenet Trailer 2 - Time Runs Out. A film by Christopher Nolan.

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:51Published