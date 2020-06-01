Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19: India provided medical supplies to over 150 countries, says PM Modi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:41s - Published
COVID-19: India provided medical supplies to over 150 countries, says PM Modi

COVID-19: India provided medical supplies to over 150 countries, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) via video conferencing to mark 125 years since its inception in 1895.

PM Modi said, "In the difficult times of coronavirus pandemic, India has provided medical supplies to more than 150 countries, on humanitarian grounds." "World is looking for a trusted, reliable partner.

In India, we have potential, strength and ability.

Today, all of you, including all the industries must benefit from the trust that has developed for India all over the world," PM Modi added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

latestly

LatestLY PM Modi Says India Has Provided Medical Supplies to More Than 150 Countries Amid COVID-19 Pandemic. #NarendraModi… https://t.co/0iD6eT1Qzq 16 hours ago

sosaley_tech

Sosaley Technologies Register for #webinar on "Current Trends and Post #COVID-19 Future of Medical Electronics in India" organized by… https://t.co/eQlITGdXqU 1 day ago

jatingoelfbd

Dr. Jatin Goel @PMOIndia @narendramodi Medical workers are facing so much. They aren't being tested for Covid-19 now. No proper qu… https://t.co/qhPFnQ5wQv 1 day ago

HemantaKumarDh5

Hemanta Kumar Dhal RT @DrGaganendu: Kalinga Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) also supports a COVID hospital in Jiranga and has provided PPE to the health w… 2 days ago

usha_kaul

Usha Kaul RT @IndiavsDisinfo: The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday said more than 40,000 Indians returned to India in over 230 flights and na… 2 days ago

DrGaganendu

Gaganendu Dash Kalinga Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) also supports a COVID hospital in Jiranga and has provided PPE to the h… https://t.co/5lmgIW20cH 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

India provides consignment of medical supplies to Comoros to tackle COVID-19, dengue [Video]

India provides consignment of medical supplies to Comoros to tackle COVID-19, dengue

India has provided a consignment of COVID-19 related essential medical supplies to Comoros, off Africa's east coast. The consignment arrived on Sunday at the port of Moroni, Comoros onboard INSKesari...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published
Our invincible medical workers will win against invisible coronavirus: PM Modi [Video]

Our invincible medical workers will win against invisible coronavirus: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 01 launched the silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Karnataka, via video conferencing from the national capital. Speaking..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published