COVID-19: India provided medical supplies to over 150 countries, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) via video conferencing to mark 125 years since its inception in 1895.

PM Modi said, "In the difficult times of coronavirus pandemic, India has provided medical supplies to more than 150 countries, on humanitarian grounds." "World is looking for a trusted, reliable partner.

In India, we have potential, strength and ability.

Today, all of you, including all the industries must benefit from the trust that has developed for India all over the world," PM Modi added.