Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York State Lawmakers Speak Out Against Curfew

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:44s - Published
New York State Lawmakers Speak Out Against Curfew

New York State Lawmakers Speak Out Against Curfew

Some New York State lawmakers spoke out against the restrictions, holding a press conference outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

New York City institutes curfew, Governor Cuomo calls for police reforms

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday called for a national ban on excessive force by police and...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Independent


New York state releases guidelines for Phase 2 of reopening

New York has revealed guidelines for Phase 2 of its reopening plan and has laid out plans for how to...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comFOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page New York State Lawmakers Speak Out Against Curfew https://t.co/acrcppH6kQ Some #NewYork State lawmakers spoke out… https://t.co/uzm5bjmPQ3 9 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

New York City Spends Night Under Historic Curfew [Video]

New York City Spends Night Under Historic Curfew

New York City spent the night under curfew for the first time in more than 75 years. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio imposed the restrictions after several days of mainly peaceful..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:49Published
National Ban On Chokeholds? [Video]

National Ban On Chokeholds?

New York Gov. proposed as much on Monday, hoping to quell the tensions caused by the death of George Floyd. CBS2's Cory James reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:46Published