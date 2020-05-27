Nick Cannon: My kids are scared of police officers Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:45s - Published 54 minutes ago Nick Cannon: My kids are scared of police officers Movie star Nick Cannon has revealed his three children are "scared of police officers" in the US. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources



You Might Like



Tweets about this MSN Singapore 'My kids are scared of cops' https://t.co/Lu8M1Ngl2u https://t.co/99ykrLNVMz 3 hours ago IOL Lifestyle Nick Cannon: My kids are scared of police officers https://t.co/S3zYghwAZ4 3 hours ago