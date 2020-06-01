Global  

Nashville music industry goes silent for Blackout Tuesday

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:43s
Nashville music industry goes silent for Blackout Tuesday

Nashville music industry goes silent for Blackout Tuesday

Music City will go silent today for #BlackoutTuesday.

It’s all part of an effort to show solidarity in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

