Nashville music industry goes silent for Blackout Tuesday
Music City will go silent today for #BlackoutTuesday.
It’s all part of an effort to show solidarity in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.
Music executives are asking businesses to shutter normal operations on Tuesday in observance of the long-standing racism and inequality in the industry.
