Nashville music industry goes silent for Blackout Tuesday Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:43s - Published 24 minutes ago Nashville music industry goes silent for Blackout Tuesday Music City will go silent today for #BlackoutTuesday. It’s all part of an effort to show solidarity in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Trending: Blackout Tuesday



Music executives are asking businesses to shutter normal operations on Tuesday in observance of the long-standing racism and inequality in the industry. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:37 Published 27 minutes ago Music Industry Responds to George Floyd's Death With "Blackout Tuesday" | Billboard News



Numerous music labels, artists and industry execs are supporting a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with the community. Credit: Billboard Duration: 01:40 Published 13 hours ago