Japanese fashion designer has FIVE life-size replicas made of herself

Famous Japanese fashion designer, Michiko Koshino has five life-size replicas of herself created for London Fashion Week's Spring-Summer 2020 Presentation.

Baris Kareli, who is a London-based model maker, used prosthetic silicone and wax-based modelling clay - also known as monster clay - to make Michiko’s head, hands, and feet look SO real.

Baris told Newsflare: "It took 40 days to finish five life-size figures of Michiko Koshino.

It was a pleasure for me to work with such a legendary fashion designer." Cool footage from June 2019 shows close-ups of his ultra-realistic work and some images of the final presentation.