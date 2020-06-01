Global  

Music Industry Protests George Floyd Killing With 'Blackout Tuesday'

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Music Industry Protests George Floyd Killing With 'Blackout Tuesday'

Music Industry Protests George Floyd Killing With 'Blackout Tuesday'

Universal Music Group, Sony Music, and Warner Music have instituted "Black Out Tuesday" in protest of the police killing of George Floyd.

Related news from verified sources

George Floyd: Music industry to take part in 'Blackout Tuesday' in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests

Music industry figures and record label employees will take the day to 'disconnect from work and...
Independent - Published

Media firms, celebrities join BlackOut Tuesday protests

Major broadcasters, celebrities and music streaming companies including Apple Music and Spotify...
Reuters - Published


majihonto

Majika RT @NBCNews: 'Blackout Tuesday' hits the music industry and social media for day of reflection amid protests and violence. https://t.co/HNL… 15 minutes ago

RobotNavi

Naveen Blackout Tuesday: Music industry observes day of reflection in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests… https://t.co/mrmd3sIkOK 21 minutes ago

IowaPublicRadio

Iowa Public Radio As protests demanding racial justice have multiplied since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody… https://t.co/bxvNWHGdIb 25 minutes ago

Apostleg180

Apostle Streaming services join music industry 'blackout' over death of George Floyd #Topbuzz https://t.co/zUCedQ2yWG 34 minutes ago

PGuarasci

Patrick Guarasci RT @mjsentertain: The programming move is in solidarity with "Black Out Tuesday," a day of reflection for the music industry following Geor… 43 minutes ago

CATHY2845

Cathy RT @consequence: Today, in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement and the ongoing protests surrounding the murder of George… 1 hour ago

mjsentertain

Journal Sentinel Entertainment The programming move is in solidarity with "Black Out Tuesday," a day of reflection for the music industry followin… https://t.co/HGX52ALIZN 1 hour ago


