Black Hawk military helicopter deployed in residential Washington, D.C. during George Floyd protest

These were the scenes from Washington's Chinatown yesterday (June 1) as military helicopters were deployed in residential areas to aid the police in their effort to contain protesters.

Footage shows the military-designed chopper going back and forth above 7th and E, NW, in Chinatown.

Many took to the streets of the US capital to show solidarity with those protesting against the death of George Floyd in police custody.

The filmer, Jeffrey, Pincus told Newsflare: "Black Hawk helicopter is using a 'show of force' tactic to attempt to disperse BLM[Black Lives Matter] protesters downtown Washington, D.C.

"The helicopter is flying very low, not even 100ft away from a residential balcony.

"It's sweeping back and forth.

"The helicopter turns around and makes a close flyby at 00:30 in the video."