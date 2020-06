Multiple stores looted at Solano Mall

NUMBERS AT THE MOM FOX 40'SOLIVIA DE JANEIRO IS LIVE INFAIRFIELD WITH A LOOK AT THEDAMAGE.

WHAT ARE YOU SEEINGOLIVIA.YEAH THIS ISN'T JUST INCITY CENTERS ANYMORE WE'VEBEEN SHOWING YOU IMAGES OFDESTRUCTION OF ISLANDS OFLOOTING.

BUT THIS IS SOMETHINGYOU MIGHT NOT HAVE SEEN SOMEPEOPLE TOOK A CRANE THAT WASPARKED OUT FRONT OF BEST BUYAND SMASHED INTO THE FRONT OFTHE BUILDING HERE AT THESOLANO TOWN CENTER INFAIRFIELD SO NOW WE'RE SEEINGCONSTRUCTION CREWS ON SCENETHIS MORNING TRYING TO REMOVETHIS EQUIPMENT AND YOU MAY BEABLE TO HEAR AS THEY'REPULLING THAT RAIN OUT OF THEFRONT OF THE BUILDING THEENTIRE DOOR IS COLLAPSING ANDSOMETHING WE'VE NOTICED ISTHAT THERE ARE SEVERAL ROWS OFFRIDGES REFRIGERATORS RIGHTBEHIND THE ENTRANCE HERE.

IT'SNOT CLEAR EXACTLY WHY THEY'REHERE BUT.POTENTIALLY A WAY TO TRY TODETER LOOTERS FROM GETTINGACTUALLY INTO THE BEST BUYSTORE THIS ALL HAPPENED DURINGDAYLIGHT MIND YOU AND WE WANTTO SHOW YOU THIS VIEWER VIDEO,A LARGE GROUP OF PROTESTERSARE JUST PEOPLE IN GENERALSTAND NEAR THE ENTRANCEWATCHING AS SOMEONE DRIVESTHIS CRANE INTO THE FRONT OFTHE STORE SHORTLY AFTER THATYOU CAN HEAR A SIREN IN THEBACKGROUND, THE GROUP OFPEOPLE STARTS RUNNING AWAYFROM THE BEST BUY NOW WE HAVEMUTED THE AUDIO IN THIS VIDEOBECAUSE OF LANGUAGE THAT NOTAPPROPRIATE FOR ALL OF OURVIEWERS AND THIS ACTUALLYWASN'T THE ONLY PLACE TARGETEDIN SOLANO COUNTY WE ALSO KNOWA WALGREENS WAS LOOTED INSOLANO COUNTY LAST NIGHT HEREIN FAIRFIELD AND POLICE SENTOUT AN ADVISORY ASKING PEOPLETO STAY HOME LAST NIGHTBECAUSE OF THE VIOLENTACTIVITY WE SAW VERY HEAVYPOLICE RESPONSE HERE AT THISLAW NO TOWN CENTER RIGHT AFTERTHIS INCIDENT WAS HAPPENINGPOLICE IN PROTECTIVE GEARHOLDING RUBBER BULLET RIFLES.WE HAVE NOT CONFIRMED IFANYONE WAS ARRESTED IN THISCASE AND IN NEARBY VACAVILLETHERE WERE PEACEFUL PROTESTSTHROUGHOUT THE DAY BUT LIKEMANY CITIES ACROSS THE NATIONLEADERS BEGAN STEALING FROMBUSINESSES AS EVENING FELLTHERE.

POLICE SAY BETWEEN 5070GUNS WERE STOLEN FROM A STOREIN VACAVILLE CALLED GUNSFISHING AND OTHER STUFF SOAGAIN WE'RE SEEING WIDESPREADLOOTING NOW IN MORE SUBURBANCOMMUNITIES WHEREAS WE'VE JUSTBEEN TALKING ABOUT THESACRAMENTO CITY CENTER FOR THEPAST COUPLE OF DAYS, SOLOOTING ALL ACROSS THE COUNTY,HOWEVER, IT SEEMS LIKE THINGSMAY HAVE ACTUALLY CALMS DOWNAS FAR AS THE CITY'S CENTER INSACRAMENTO, SO THEY'RE WORKINGON CLEANING UP OUT HERE THISMORNING.

THEY HAVE POLICE ONSCENE THEY HAVE CONSTRUCTIONCREWS ON SCENE WORKING TO TRYTO GET THIS EQUIPMENT OUT OFTHE AREA STILL NOT CLEARTHOUGH HOW SOME OF THESEDEMONSTRATORS ARE LOOTERS WEREABLE TO ACTUALLY STARTOPERATING THE EQUIPMENT IN THEFIRST PLACE REPORTING LIVE INFAIRFIELD OLIVIA DE JANEIROFOX 40 NEWS TAKE YOU LIVE ITWAS A GOOD POINT WHERE YOUSAID IT SEEM LIKE THINGS CALMDOWN IN SACRAMENTO THAT COULDHAVE BEEN DUE TO THE CURFEWNOW SEVERAL CITIES IN THE BAYAREA WERE ALSO PUT UNDERCURFEW ORDERS.AFTER REPORTS OF LOOTING