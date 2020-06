U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, D.C., a day after Trump deepened outrage by posing at a church clutching a bible after law enforcement officers used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters.

The photo op also came a day after at least five U.S. police officers were shot and wounded during violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody, police and media said.

Trump on Monday vowed to deploy the military if unrest did not stop.