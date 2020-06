Researchers worried about surge in elective surgeries Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:47s - Published 1 hour ago Researchers are worried about a surge in elective surgeries. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HOSPITALS IN SOUTHERN NEVADAHAVE BEEN DOING ELECTIVESURGERIES FOR ABOUT A MONTHNOW.BUT THAT'S NOT THE CASE IN THEREST OF THE COUNTRY.RESEARCHERS WORRY ONCE MORESTATES ALLOW ELECTIVE SURGERIES- THE CURVE OF CORONAVIRUSCASES AND DEMAND ON THEHEALTHCARE SYSTEM WILL GO UP."ON THE SUPPLY SIDE YOU COULDHAVE NURSES GETTING SICK,DOCTORS GETTING SICK AND INFACT YOU MAY NOT HAVE ENOUGHTESTING"THE RESEARCH IS LOOKING ATWHAT'S HAPPENING RIGHT NOW INJOHNS HOPKINS DERMATOLOGY -WITH NEARLY ALL SKIN CANCERTREATMENTS ON HOLD.RESEARCHERS HOPE TO COME UPWITH A WAY TO FLATTEN THE CURVEON ELECTIVE PROCEDURES.NEW NUMBERS SHOW PERSONALINCOME IS UP SINCE LAST MONTH





You Might Like

Tweets about this