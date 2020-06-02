Garbage Truck Sinks New Jersey Mall Roof
Occurred on May 22, 2019 / North Bergen, New Jersey, USA Info from Licensor: "Garbage truck sinks the roof of a mall in New Jersey.
And unfortunately below it was (Chuck E.
Cheese) And the children's amusement store is still temporarily closed."
