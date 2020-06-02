Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Garbage Truck Sinks New Jersey Mall Roof

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Garbage Truck Sinks New Jersey Mall Roof

Garbage Truck Sinks New Jersey Mall Roof

Occurred on May 22, 2019 / North Bergen, New Jersey, USA Info from Licensor: "Garbage truck sinks the roof of a mall in New Jersey.

And unfortunately below it was (Chuck E.

Cheese) And the children's amusement store is still temporarily closed."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

GentNewsCom

Gent News 🙈🙉🙊 Garbage Truck Sinks New Jersey Mall Roof https://t.co/ED4ZHpkHDF 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New Jersey [Video]

Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New Jersey

A Mega Millions ticket valued at a million dollars was purchased on Friday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:23Published
Peaceful Protests In New Jersey See Large Turnouts [Video]

Peaceful Protests In New Jersey See Large Turnouts

A peaceful demonstration in New Jersey drew thousands of supporters Sunday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:51Published
Police Chief Walks in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter Protesters [Video]

Police Chief Walks in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter Protesters

“I was going off a feeling that I had in my heart.” When the chief of police from Camden, New Jersey approached Yolanda Deaver at the march she organized to protest the murder of George Floyd, she..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:07Published