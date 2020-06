Jamie Foxx Calls On 'Hollywood Friends' To Join Protests Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:04s - Published 38 minutes ago Jamie Foxx Calls On 'Hollywood Friends' To Join Protests Many stars are stepping out to join protestors demanding justice for George Floyd, but Jamie Foxx is calling on more of his "Hollywood friends" to take a stronger stand and come face to face with the anger and struggle of those most affected by systemic racism. Plus, Cole Sprouse speaks out after being arrested for peacefully protesting in Santa Monica. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Michelle Radz RT @ABC: Jamie Foxx: "If that man can be handcuffed, if that man sit on that man's neck for that long and feel comfortable about it, that m… 2 minutes ago DONNA CARRIERE RT @GMA: The Oscar-winner called on his “Hollywood friends” to take action, advising them to get out of the comfort of their homes and let… 6 minutes ago

Related videos from verified sources Hollywood Speaks Out About George Floyd's Death, Protests | THR News



A number of Hollywood leaders and stars have spoken out over the weekend amid widespread unrest across the US as people took to the streets to protest police brutality on African American lives and the.. Credit: THR News Duration: 04:55 Published 19 hours ago