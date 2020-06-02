Joe Biden Condemns
Trump's Response to Protest The former Vice President's statement came
a day after President Donald Trump threatened
to deploy the U.S. military to quell
nationwide protests that have turned violent.
He condemned Trump's actions,
as well as police brutality.
Trump conducted immediately following
his White House Rose Garden statement
in front of St.
John's Church.
Pre-curfew, police used
tear gas and flash grenades to forcibly
clear hundreds of lawful protesters
from the area in order to accommodate Trump.
