Joe Biden Condemns Trump's Response to Protest The former Vice President's statement came a day after President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the U.S. military to quell nationwide protests that have turned violent.

He condemned Trump's actions, as well as police brutality.

John's Church.

Pre-curfew, police used tear gas and flash grenades to forcibly clear hundreds of lawful protesters from the area in order to accommodate Trump.

