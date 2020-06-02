Global  

Joe Biden Condemns Trump's Response to Protest

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:40s
Joe Biden Condemns Trump's Response to Protest The former Vice President's statement came a day after President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the U.S. military to quell nationwide protests that have turned violent.

He condemned Trump's actions, as well as police brutality.

Joe Biden, via NPR News Joe Biden, via NPR News Joe Biden, via NPR News Biden was referring to a photo-op Trump conducted immediately following his White House Rose Garden statement in front of St.

John's Church.

Pre-curfew, police used tear gas and flash grenades to forcibly clear hundreds of lawful protesters from the area in order to accommodate Trump.

Joe Biden, via NPR News Joe Biden, via NPR News Joe Biden, via NPR News Joe Biden, via NPR News

