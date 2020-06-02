The Hills' star Stephanie Pratt angers fans with 'racist' tweet Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:04s - Published 1 hour ago The Hills' star Stephanie Pratt angers fans with 'racist' tweet “The Hills” actress Stephanie Pratt is under fire for a controversial tweet she wrote urging cops to “shoot the looters”.“Shoot the looters – using this tragedy as their excuse to rob and burn all of our towns down,” Pratt wrote in a now-deleted tweet .about the protests and riots that have broken out across the country in response to the recent killings of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, .as well as the numerous Black people who have lost their lives to police brutality.Twitter users were quick to criticize Pratt’s tweet, calling it “racist”.“You’re literally so racist if you think business matter more than lives,” one user said.People on Twitter also quickly pointed out the hypocrisy of Pratt’s tweet, noting that she was arrested in Hawaii in 2006 for shoplifting at Neiman Marcus.“Hey @stephaniepratt do you think the Honolulu police should have shot you as well or?” one person asked.YouTuber Jake Paul has also received quite a bit of backlash after seemingly looting and vandalizing an Arizona mall (and subsequently denying it) 0

