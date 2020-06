Trouble at the post office could cost you Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:55s - Published 25 minutes ago Trouble at the post office could cost you COVID-19 may change the way we use postal services for things like letters, packages, or other mail. It could even change things like how much things on Amazon cost. The USPS says they are losing millions, and COVID-19 is preventing them from operating effectively. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MAIL YOUR PACKAGES, YOURLETTERS...EVEN HOW MUCH YOUR AMAZON ORDERCOSTS.THE U-S POSTAL SERVICE SAYS...THEY ARE LOSING BILLIONS ANDTHE LOSSES ARE "THREATENINGTHEIR ABILITY TO OPERATE."SCRIPPS REPORTER JOE ST.GEORGE SHOWS YOU HOW THISISSUE...MIGHT MEAN - ITEMS YOU ORDERONLINE...WILL COST MORE!THE POST OFFICE, A PLACE OLDERTHAN OUR COUNTRY ITSELF.NOW THOUGH SERIOUS QUESTIONSABOUT ITS FUTURE.GRAPHICS THE COVID 19 PANDEMICIS RESULTING IN LOSES OF AROUND$2 BILLION A MONTH PACKAGEDELIVERIES ARE UP.BUT BUSINESS MAILINGS ARE WAYDOWNAND THAT'S WHERE THEPOST OFFICE MAKES MONEY.END OF GRAPHICS (2:04 IT IS ADIRE SITUATION.MARK DIMONDSTEINN IS PRESIDENTOF THE AMERICAN POSTAL WORKERSUNION ("TELL CONGRESS TO SAVETHE POSTAL SERVICE" ) WHICHJUST LAUNCHED THIS NATIONWIDEAD PLEADING WITH AMERICANS TOCALL CONGRESS FOR FUNDING.GRAPHICS USPS HAS RECENTLYASKED FOR $75 BILLIONINEMERGENCY HELP.END OF GRAPHICS (1:22 THE POSTOFFICE DOES NOT RUN ON ANY TAXDOLLARS IT RUNS ON THE REVENUEGENERATED BY POSTAGE AND POSTALPRODUCTS 2.34 THE POST OFFICECOULD RUN OUT OF MONEY BY FALL.PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP (TRUMP:1:14 THE POSTAL SERVICE IS AJOKE) HAS SO FAR INDICATEDLITTLE TO NO INTEREST INBAILING OUT THE POST OFFICEUNLESS IT CHANGES ITS WAYS.THE PRESIDENT SAYS THEY LOSETOO MUCH MONEY.AND DON'T CHARGE ENOUGH.STANDUP WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IFTHE THE POST OFFICE CLOSES WELLUPS AND FED EX WOULD FILL THEVOID.BUT THAT COULD MEAN HIGHERPRICES FOR YOU.FOR INSTANCE THIS (7:40 RATESWOULD CERTAINLY GO UP PEOPLECOULD CHARGE WHATEVER THEY WANT) PRIVATIZING THE POST OFFICEDEMOCRATS IN THE HOUSE HAVEPASSED $25 BILLION BAILOUT FORTHE POST OFFICE.BUT THE PRESIDENT DOESN'T SEEMTO BE IN A RUSH TO SIGN THATINTO LAW.IN WASHINGTON I'M JOE STGEORGE.A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE QUESTIONING





You Might Like

Tweets about this 🌱𝑨𝒏𝒂 (HIATUS) @revelhyuck @4AMTRIVIA not to mention, the whole hong kong incident. lucas (who is also mistreated) couldn’t speak… https://t.co/6zvuVQzO8N 1 day ago Tim Huls @realDonaldTrump You could have concluded your statement after the second sentence. Something you should have done… https://t.co/fgi1NiwGbk 2 days ago katiebird @davidsirota With Reconciliation, Backus, Pelosi and Obama could have forced Medicare for all through. (AND they co… https://t.co/WMWKPfw3zJ 5 days ago Diane Augustine @realDonaldTrump @Twitter First of all I thought the post office is in so much “trouble “ And that they could close… https://t.co/EGS8C9zqGH 1 week ago

Related videos from verified sources Trump's Coronavirus Postcards Cost The Post Office $28 Million



The White House sent postcards listing health guidelines for the coronavirus to 130 million households. The postcards contained "President Trump's coronavirus guidelines for America". The cost of.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 4 days ago