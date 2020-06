Kings announcer put on administrative leave from radio show after ‘All Lives Matter’ tweet

The Sacramento Kings’ play-by-play announcer and radio host Grant Napear is on leave from his radio show after tweeting about the Black Lives Matter protests.

