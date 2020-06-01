What metro Detroit restaurants are doing in preparation to open on June 8
Many metro Detroit restaurants are quickly preparing to reopen their dining spaces to resume service on June 8.
It comes just one day after Gov.
Gretchen Whitmer rescinded the stay-at-home order and allowed restaurants to open next Monday.
