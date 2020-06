Tom Rooney after they said he spray-painted "B.L.M." on the sign at Trump National Golf Club.

Son of former Republican Rep. Tom Rooney accused of spray-painting 'B.L.M.' at Trump National Golf Club

LAST NIGHT.THE 18-YEAR-OLD - RELEASEDFROM THE PALM BEACH COUNTYJAIL EARLY THIS MORNING - ISACCUSED OF SPRAY PAINTING ASIGN AT PRESIDENT TRUMPCLUB IN JUPITER.

CONTACT 5INVESTIGATOR MICHAEL BUCZYNERSPOKE (BUTCH-NER) WITH THECONGRESSMAN --ABOUT HIS SONARREST.<< THIS IS THE FRESHLY CLEANEDSIGN OUTSIDE TRUMP NATIONALGOLF CLUB IN JUPITERÃTHAT18-YEAR-OLD THOMAS ROONEY ISACCUSED OF DEFACING WITH THELETTERS B-L- M.

THE RECENTHIGH SCHOOL GRADUATE IS THESON OF FORMER REPUBLICANCONGRESSMAN TOM ROONEY.ACCORDING TO A POLICE REPORT &TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY CALLEDPOLICE AFTER A THERMAL IMAGINGSECURITY CAMERA CAUGHT SOMEONESPRAY PAINTING THE SIGN JUSTBEFORE 11 MONDAY NIGHT.

ASHORT TIME LATERÃPOLICE SAYTHEY STOPPED ROONEY NEARBY -WITH A CAN OF BLACK SPRAYPAINT INSIDE OF HIS VEHICLE.THE SON OF THE FORMERREPRESENTATIVE TOLD POLICE“HEDID SPRAY PAINT B.L.” ON THESIGN“BECAUSE OF UNEQUALTREATMENT IN THE JUSTICESYSTEMÃACCORDING TO THEREPORT.

NATS CONTACT 5 WENT TOTHE TEENHIS FATHER TOM ROONEY - STILLVISIBLY UPSET - TOLD MEOFF-CAMERA THAT HIS SON“MADEA MISTAKE” -“HEPAY THE PRICE FOR I” AND“HOPEFULLY HE LEARNS A LESSONAND MOVES FORWARD IN APOSITIVE WAY” THE FORMERFIVE-TERM CONGRESSMAN WOULDNCOMMENT ON THE PROTESTSSWEEPING THE NATIONÃSAYINGHE DIDNPOLITICS INTO THIS ISSUE.

SOTMB:“ROONEY TOLD ME HIS SONWILL PLEAD GUILTY TO AMISDEMEANOR CHARGE OF CRIMINALMISCHIEF.

THE TEEN IS SET TOAPPEAR IN COURT NEXT MONTH.

