Becky Movie (2020)

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:21s
Becky Red Band Trailer - Plot synopsis: Spunky and rebellious, Becky (Lulu Wilson) is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father Jeff (Joel McHale) in an effort to try to reconnect.

The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (Kevin James), suddenly invade the lake house.

Cast: Lulu Wilson, Kevin James, Joel McHale, Amanda Brugel, Robert Maillet Available in THEATERS, DRIVE-INS, on DIGITAL and ON DEMAND, June 5th.

joescreenwriter

Jerron Spencer RT @HorrorGeekLife: Becky is a blood-soaked home invasion film that stars @KevinJames as a cold-blooded skinhead killer. Here’s our review… 9 minutes ago

FilmTrailerZone

Film Trailer Zone Becky - Official Trailer 2 (2020) Kevin James, Thriller Movie https://t.co/BUPrlxiM1T via @YouTube 23 minutes ago

HorrorGeekLife

Horror Geek Life Becky is a blood-soaked home invasion film that stars @KevinJames as a cold-blooded skinhead killer. Here’s our re… https://t.co/JhcBX8zH30 51 minutes ago

0xShinigamix0

Nick RT @joblocom: BECKY Trailer 2( 2020) Kevin James as Neo-Nazi Thriller Movie HD https://t.co/p022kFByKo via @YouTube 1 hour ago

HeavenOfHorror

Heaven of Horror BECKY is a new revenge movie starring @luluswilson in the title role. This action-thriller is definitely worth your… https://t.co/rLZ633Dura 1 hour ago

OhMyGod__BECKY

Becky RT @TotalProSports: Today’s society needs needs to rewatch this movie. 💪🏾💪🏻💪🏾💪🏻 https://t.co/Y4oOum0vde 2 hours ago

MusicVideoSins

Music Video Sins SinCast listeners should not be bored this week. Today we posted a review of The Lovebirds, tomorrow we interview t… https://t.co/CcjFVUAi84 2 hours ago

CultureCrypt

Culture Crypt Lulu Wilson faces off against a villainous Kevin James when BECKY releases her rage this Friday, June 5th. Movie Re… https://t.co/tdWVesPd8y 2 hours ago


