Becky movie clip - I called the cops, they are on their way!

- Plot synopsis: Spunky and rebellious, Becky (Lulu Wilson) is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father Jeff (Joel McHale) in an effort to try to reconnect.

The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (Kevin James), suddenly invade the lake house.

Director Cary Murnion, Jonathan Milott Writers Nick Morris, Ruckus Skye, Lane Skye Actors Lulu Wilson, Kevin James, Amanda Brugel, Robert Maillet, Joel McHale Genre Thriller Run Time 1 hour 33 minutes